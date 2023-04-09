© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dwa7h9d02
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Columnist and TV journalist Bill Robinson welcomed and praised fellow fighters who shared the same values as the Americans; what made people like Xi Jinping and Hitler etc. usually stems from their horrible childhoods and horrible parents in his
writing; He also couldn't wait for the day when the NFSC would fight back
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】专栏作家和电视记者比尔欢迎和赞扬跟美国人拥有一样价值观的战友们，他的文章中研究过造成像习近平和希特勒等这些邪恶的人通常源于他们恐怖的童年和可怕的双亲，他并且迫不及待等待新中国联邦反击的日子到来
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平