“A Christmas Alleluia” - Chris Tomlin

Alleluia, Alleluia
Christ, the Savior of the world
He has come!
Alleluia, Alleluia
To the highest name of all, Alleluia
Alleluia, Alleluia
Christ, the Savior of the world
He has come!
Alleluia, Alleluia
To the highest name of all, Alleluia
The heavens roar, the Angels sing
All glory to our God and King!
O night Divine forevermore, Alleluia
The heavens roar, the Angels sing
All glory to our God and King!
O night Divine forevermore, Alleluia
Alleluia, alleluia
Christ, the Savior of the world
He has come!
Alleluia, alleluia
To the highest name of all
Alleluia!
You’re the highest name of all
Alleluia!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.