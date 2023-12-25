“A Christmas Alleluia” - Chris Tomlin

Alleluia, Alleluia

Christ, the Savior of the world

He has come!

Alleluia, Alleluia

To the highest name of all, Alleluia

Alleluia, Alleluia

Christ, the Savior of the world

He has come!

Alleluia, Alleluia

To the highest name of all, Alleluia

The heavens roar, the Angels sing

All glory to our God and King!

O night Divine forevermore, Alleluia

The heavens roar, the Angels sing

All glory to our God and King!

O night Divine forevermore, Alleluia

Alleluia, alleluia

Christ, the Savior of the world

He has come!

Alleluia, alleluia

To the highest name of all

Alleluia!

You’re the highest name of all

Alleluia!

