From Darkness To LIGHT! Overcoming Addiction With The Stew Crew
High Hopes
High Hopes
7 views • 02/24/2023

Cross Talk News


Feb 23, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke sits down with Pastor Justin Franich to discuss addiction in America and how to overcome the darkness. You also will be getting a behind the scenes look at what really goes on at the Stew Peters Network. SPN Producers Elizabeth and Kiersten go into detail about their favorite interviews, and the courageous stories of those who told their stories.

Struggling with addiction? Check out Shenandoah Valley Teen Challenge by visiting https://www.svtc.info/store

SUPPORT THE SPONSORS:

PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk

Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aozty-live-8pm-est-from-darkness-to-light-overcoming-addiction-with-the-stew-crew.html


Keywords
addictionamericachristianlightreligionelizabethpastordarknessbehind the scenesproducerslauren witzkecross talk newsstew peters networkspnkierstenfavorite interviewscourageous storiesjustin franich
