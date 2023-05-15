Yuma, Arizona - The definition of “death of a nation!” | Ben Bergquam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The definition of “death of a nation!” Just now in Yuma, Arizona. Behind the wall about a mile down, almost to where the cartel is sending them across. I guess this is what secretary Mayorkas and Biden think Security looks like! #BidenBorderInvasion #Title42
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
https://twitter.com/i/status/1658008172752142341