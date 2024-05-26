24 Years Progress in nano-Convergence: Basic Concepts and Applications NNI & NSF Biodigital Convergence 2017

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20 Years NNI https://www.nano.gov/
NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f
(2021) Ian F Akildiz: Global PANACEA Architecture (IoBnT) Programming "Viruses" Wirelessly Inside The Body, Track & Trace-Quarantine - "You Can Be Re-Programed (DUAL USE) And Killed"
(2021) International Telecommunications Union United Nations
Special issue
Internet of Bio-Nano Things
for health applications
(2021) “The sixth generation (6G) of mobile network will be composed by different nodes, from
macro-devices (satellite) to nano-devices (sensors inside the human body), providing a full connectivity fabric all around us.”
Physical-Layer Security in 6G Networks
ISO Standardization
Foresight Framework
Trend Report Biodigital Convergence Nanotechnology
2022
