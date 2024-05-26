24 Years Progress in nano-Convergence: Basic Concepts and Applications NNI & NSF Biodigital Convergence 2017

https://www.google.ca/search?q=Progress+in+Convergence%3A+%0D%0ABasic+Concepts+and+Applications+nni&sca_esv=87940c84487c33f0&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWII3hutiiwbznw_iL3B51OyIag_yOQ%3A1716743058370&source=hp&ei=kmtTZpbPFO2B5OMPvLucuAc&oq=Progress+in+Convergence%3A+%0D%0ABasic+Concepts+and+Applications+nni&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI9UHJvZ3Jlc3MgaW4gQ29udmVyZ2VuY2U6IApCYXNpYyBDb25jZXB0cyBhbmQgQXBwbGljYXRpb25zIG5uaTIEECMYJzIHECEYoAEYCkiBOVDIJFigNnABeACQAQCYAagBoAGQBaoBAzAuNbgBA8gBAPgBAvgBAZgCBqAC-AWoAg_CAgcQIxgnGOoCwgIQEC4YxwEYJxjqAhiOBRivAcICBRAhGKABwgIEECEYFZgDMpIHAzEuNaAHixU&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1

.

20 Years NNI https://www.nano.gov/





NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f

.

(2021) Ian F Akildiz: Global PANACEA Architecture (IoBnT) Programming "Viruses" Wirelessly Inside The Body, Track & Trace-Quarantine - "You Can Be Re-Programed (DUAL USE) And Killed"

https://rumble.com/v4c1rxe-february-7-2024.html

.

(2021) International Telecommunications Union United Nations

Special issue

Internet of Bio-Nano Things

for health applications

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-PDF-E.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjc4trS8dGEAxVEkIkEHUtTBpoQFnoECBQQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3jecZf6QYoVM7fucwqoP1k

.

(2021) “The sixth generation (6G) of mobile network will be composed by different nodes, from

macro-devices (satellite) to nano-devices (sensors inside the human body), providing a full connectivity fabric all around us.”

Physical-Layer Security in 6G Networks

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353810722_Physical-Layer_Security_in_6G_Networks

.

ISO Standardization

Foresight Framework

Trend Report Biodigital Convergence Nanotechnology

2022

https://www.iso.org/publication/PUB100470.html

.

[THERE IS SO MUCH EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

EMF PROTECTION CLOTHING https://emfprotectionclothing.co.uk/?ref=ya58d5op

.

Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://twitter.com/fear2022

.

Telegram (HELP SHARE) This is a great group of people who care about the truth with documented proof.

Come join us if thats something you are interested in!

https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx

.

Libriti (HELP SHARE) https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/rumbledad

.

Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420

.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

.

CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA

.

Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR

.

Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679