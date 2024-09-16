BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NFL Athlete Says Never Succumb to Opinions of Others and Failure as Final - Joe Jackson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
8 views • 8 months ago

Joe Jackson grew up during the turbulent days of the Jim Crow laws and overcame a difficult upbringing as the result of making poor choices that negatively shaped his identity and squelched his dreams. All that changed, however, at 18 when Joe gave his life to Christ and shortly after was drafted in the NFL. Today, he’s an evangelist and the president of Joe Jackson Ministries. Joe reminds everyone that the answer to every societal ill and personal challenge is to find yourself rooted in Jesus Christ. Joe equips many athletes through the Athletes International Ministries, which is aimed at reaching professional and collegiate athletes and their coaches with the truth and training found in scripture. Joe encourages everyone to stay strong and stay the course. “Don’t let someone’s opinion of you become your reality,” he says.



TAKEAWAYS


Failure is not final unless you don’t learn anything from it and don’t listen to negative talk from others - God has a plan for your life


The Athletes International Ministries has hosted 15,000 athletes over the years for various leadership events


Jesus extends a hand of forgiveness and mercy to anyone willing to accept it and make a change in their lives


No one is perfect or too “messed up” to be saved by Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Championship Sunday book: https://amzn.to/4ebZhpa


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOE JACKSON

Website: https://joejacksonministries.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoeJack86?fref=ts


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Restore Patch (get 10% off with code TINA): https://restorepatch.com/pages/anxiety-patch-tina

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partne

