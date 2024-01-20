Who is St. Agnes? - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy





Jan 18, 2024





Join Fr. Mark Baron, MIC, the new Director of the Association of Marian Helpers (“Fr. Joseph, MIC”), as he tells the story of St. Agnes, whose feast we celebrate on Jan. 21. Agnes was just 13 years old when she was martyred in the year 304 A.D. Yet her brief life, heroic virtue, and death captured the imagination of her contemporaries and the Church in Rome. St. Agnes, pray for us!





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6POa1pimew