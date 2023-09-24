Hordes of people claim to wield the truth. They're convinced of it and are encouraged by their many asinine followers in full agreement. But it's always truth relative to their own biased and limited understanding.

An essential Spiritual dynamic operates in our time-space locale which oftentimes requires a bordering on desperate desire to know *the truth* before we even begin finding it, otherwise we're free to accept anything that comes to us - anything that "feels good" true or false (most people can't tell the difference). We generally accept the "feel good" things without question as our truth; but I don't care what fancy esoteric system you follow: in this fallen world of lies we are NOT our own criterion of truth.

Accepting only what feeeels good is just the biggest trap and why mankind is totally soul suckered in so many ways MOST OF THE TIME. I wonder how many want *the truth* over the fake versions we're given in such copious quantities, lapped up by so many? The strong desire for knowing truth (in legitimate guise) attracts the very Spirit of truth: the genuine Law of Attraction in action. As a young, wide eyed new ager I was into channeling for years but didn't do it myself. I sensed energy in the presence of channelers yet I wasn't personally touched by those beings but I sure wanted to be: I sent out the call, followed the steps and meditated with clear mind. I prayed for them to appear or make me a channel - to no response. During my "awakened" Brahman phase I called to Babaji (Yogananda's Paramguru) many times. Nothin' happened - now I know why. Besides the belief I was at least aurically protected from such entities - left alone to eventually become sensitive to the Spirit of truth.

This is nothing like channeling. Spirit is so different from anything else it's literally like being Born Again - BORN FROM ABOVE - yet it can be real hard to process amidst the clamour of a selfish, fallen world full of sensual and material desires. Talk about cognitive dissonance! (Isaiah 60:2) if it wasn't for the Hand of Spirit holding mine I'd be reeling under the amount of bestowed insight.

We gotta keep our wits about us, and a christians wits are wHoly in JESUS. Holy Spirit is the Comforter Jesus said He would send following His Ascension; but He's more than a comforter, He's THE most Divine teacher: greater than any guru or mystic 'cos there's no bondage to the material realm allowing for zero ego filtering or spiritual distortion via a compromised body/mind. Spirit doesn't work through emotions but via an acute intuition set apart from new age contrivances. I've always had strong intuition that we're being artfully lied to all my life but couldn't accurately assess the underlying reason. How could I? I was in a very different light (2 corinthians 4:4)

Now I know what the heck is going on. As we grow in Spirit we develop a keen discernment of EVIL. We're able to see IT wherever it's hidden, and it's hidden everywhere in the most unlikely places. In Spirit there's no coming to spurious conclusions arising from bent egotism and specious mysticisms, and definitely no delusions of grandeur - such as we see in the highfalutin luciferian Russell Brand. HalleluYAH for that!

