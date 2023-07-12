© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
REESE REPORT | Child Slavery and the Sound of Freedom
Disney and Hollywood are full of pedophiles
Disney fought for 5 years to keep Sound of Freedom from being released
Government, Cartels and Military are all involved in human trafficking
Code Adam, CPS and Red Cross are all involved in locating, funding and the transportation of children
Project Monarch (MK Ultra) was indoctrinated into many children in the form of “normalizing” their abuse
The US Government is the leading child trafficking organization in the world, that’s why them and every institution in America targeted Trump, they’re all in on it
BillS.1843 - Trumps End Child Trafficking Now Act:
https://congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/1843/text?s=1&r=14
Greg Reese Links:
https://gregreese.substack.com/
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/#donate