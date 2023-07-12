BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REESE REPORT | Child Slavery and the 'Sound of Freedom'
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
96 views • 07/12/2023

REESE REPORT | Child Slavery and the Sound of Freedom


Disney and Hollywood are full of pedophiles

Disney fought for 5 years to keep Sound of Freedom from being released


Government, Cartels and Military are all involved in human trafficking

Code Adam, CPS and Red Cross are all involved in locating, funding and the transportation of children


Project Monarch (MK Ultra) was indoctrinated into many children in the form of “normalizing” their abuse


The US Government is the leading child trafficking organization in the world, that’s why them and every institution in America targeted Trump, they’re all in on it


BillS.1843 - Trumps End Child Trafficking Now Act:

https://congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/1843/text?s=1&r=14


Greg Reese Links:

https://gregreese.substack.com/


https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese


https://reesereport.com/#donate

Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingcartelstim ballardjim caviezelsound of freedomchild sex tradeadrenechrome empire
