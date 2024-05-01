“Christian” Owens, “Cabrini”, Gay Reverend, Cancel Culture, Waco, Plane Disasters, Jack the Ripper

SR 2024-04-30 Qui Bono?

Topic list:

* Baptized Catholic Russell Brand welcomes Candace Owens to “Christianity”.

* “Critical Drinker” reviews “Angel Studios” follow-on to “Sound of Freedom”: [Mother Frances Xavier] “Cabrini”.

* During Johnny’s Jesuit Red Pill, Eric Jon Phelps calls F. Tupper Saussy a LIAR.

* Who was George Washington beholden to and what did that mean?

* Anatoli has concerns about “My Lunch Break”.

* “Reverend” Jesse Lee Peterson is WHAT?

* Why was Len Horowitz made a Knight of Malta and why did he then SUPPOSEDLY sue Phelps?

* Johnny’s solution for all of the information censors and deleters.

* Who is Alison McDowell and what can she tell us about RFK Jr. and “Children’s Health Defense”?

* How the University of Pennsylvania is able to pay Joe Biden ONE MILLION DOLLARS for “teaching” (nothing).

* More on the Harbaugh NFL dynasty and what powers it.

* The key to John Elway’s success is despicable.

* How Owen Shroyer got on InfoWars.

* The secret behind far-Left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deficit spending on illegal aliens.

* The female head of the Chicago Teachers Union has a black secret.

* Bill Clinton is proud of what he did at Waco on 19 April.

* Steve Wohlberg: Israel is a Man.

* The secret to Zachary K. Hubbard’s success.

* Rabbis say Israel must be fully vaxxed—what does that say about Israel?

* This moon memorabilia isn’t moon memorabilia.

* The truth about “fossil fuel” can only be given to you this way.

* Is this the reason why Russia shot down KAL-007?

* The REAL power behind the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission.

* New Zealand ripping children from their parents: here’s Johnny’s solution.

* Who was “Jack the Ripper”?

_____________________

