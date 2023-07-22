Star Of David - Possible Meaning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This word also means: Complete, Entire, Intact, Perfect, Total.
The shape is also known as: Hexagram.
This root word is contained in many words such as: Solomon, Peace, Final Offer etc..
You can freely use all my videos.
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b8K51M21AyTm/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/organicmachine
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@OrganicMachine__