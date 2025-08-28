Flag Burning and First Amendment Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burning the flag is offensive to many—but should it be criminalized? The First Amendment protects even the speech we dislike, and punishing expression sets a dangerous precedent. Flag burning doesn’t destroy America—silencing dissent does. Unless tied to violence or property damage, it’s speech, not a crime. The deeper question: do we value freedom enough to protect it, even when it makes us uncomfortable?
