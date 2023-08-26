BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Major Psy-Ops
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
208 views • 08/26/2023

There are several major psy ops currently in progress at this time. These psychological operations are intended to influence us in favor of the agenda the imperial cult has planned for us.

The cabal hierarchy employs the principals of the Hegelian Dialectic: problem – reaction/opposition – solution, and the ancient principles of “order out of chaos” and “divide and rule”.

We must identify these manipulations and spread the knowledge to dismiss the powers of deception and fear that the psychopaths have routinely exploited, and remove them and their operatives from positions of authority.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ public poisons & frequencies – https://yeswise.com/Learning/poisons.htm

~ The Conglomerate Empire (eBook) – https://yeswise.com/Learning/empire.htm

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com


Keywords
politicsfooddeceptiongeoengineeringfearshootingvaccinepropagandaspacewarclimatemediacabalagendaeconomicsdepopulationchaosvirusesnuclearpoisonsdisasterfirespsychologicalcovid
