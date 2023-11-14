BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! Ukraine Destroys Battalion's Worth of Russian Vehicles For 48 Hours in Avdiivka
137 views • 11/14/2023

US Military News


Nov 13, 2023


In this video, we'll delve into the details of this dramatic event, which has seen the equivalent of a battalion's worth of Russian vehicles destroyed, including 15 tanks, in a short span of time.


The Avdiivka assault has proven to be a significant setback for Russian forces, with the destruction of a battalion's worth of vehicles and substantial losses in a mere 48-hour period. This event underscores the high stakes and relentless determination on both sides of this ongoing conflict.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DmVUtg-Q-A

