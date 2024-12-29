BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Today’s Prophets Will Be Killed Like Those of Old
The End Times
The End Times
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 6 months ago

This video is about the persecution in our modern-day day, as well as martyrdom. The Bible speaks about in the New Testament and is not really spoken of in many churches in America.


The prophecies and warnings coming forth will seem outrageous, far-fetched, and insane. They will call the "true prophets" deranged, lunatics and crazy, nonetheless; God's Word and prophecy will be fulfilled.


For any true prophet who knows what we must endure, the intensity, the training, the warfare, etc, if the Lord God has confirmed you'll be martyred, please stand strong!


Original video from Sackcloth & Ashes News Report

https://youtu.be/JCdHVNAGzWk?si=euf9HQw68OR-cSnH


Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976: Allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.


2 Timothy 3:12 KJV

Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.


Romans 8:35 KJV

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?


Luke 21:17 KJV

And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake.


Matthew 24:9 KJV

Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.


#persecution #babylon #prophets #prophecy #bibleprophecy #bible #endtimes #jesusiscoming #jesus #martyrs #martyrdom #bookofrevelation #prophetciword #propheticwarning #endofdays

Keywords
jesusbible prophecypersecutionprophetsmartyrdom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy