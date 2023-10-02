BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trudeau Now Mandates Podcasters, Live Streamers & YouTubers to 'REGISTER' with the Government - Oct 2, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
71 views • 10/02/2023

This is very bad!!!  Here:Broadcasting Regulatory Policy CRTC 2023-329 and Broadcasting Order CRTC 2023-330 Mandate:  https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/archive/2023/2023-329.htm

I'm sharing this video from, 'Rebel News' on YouTube, with description and link.

Oct 2, 2023 #RebelNewshttps://rebelne.ws/LivestreamSignup |

During the livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Liberal government's decision to require all Canadian podcasts to register with the CRTC as part of the implementation of Bill C-11.

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.

