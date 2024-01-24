Reading the Bible LIVE pt2: Dispensation of God

Reading the Bible LIVE pt2:
Colossians 1:24-25 KJV
[24] who now rejoice in my sufferings for you, and fill up that which is behind of the afflictions of Christ in my flesh for his body's sake, which is the church: [25] whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
