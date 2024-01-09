Transhumanism - Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea Warns The Health Ranger About Strange Blood Artifacts In The Vaccinated

In this video, researcher Dr Ana Maria talks about the various A.I nanotechnologies that are in these Covid-19 shots that are affecting humanity in so many catastrophic ways. Taken from a recent 2023 Health Ranger podcast:
https://rumble.com/v2acmpe-dr.-ana-marie-maria-mihalcea-warns-the-health-ranger-about-strange-blood-ar.html
If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.
https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/
If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !
https://ewm2030.wixsite.com/ewm2030/donations
Thanks, EWM2030
https://ewm2030.wixsite.com/ewm2030
https://brighteon.social/@endtimesmatrix
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030
https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/
https://rumble.com/user/EWM2030
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.