Maui Residents Witness Build-Back-Better Destruction 14Aug23
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
7
1631 views • 08/14/2023

:38 Kate from Lahaina

1:16 Smart City Mr. Green from Oahu

:27 Burn Back Better

:32 Government of Hawaii withholding aid to locals

1:06 A Maui resident

:21 Water drain shooting fire

1:29 Maui resident affirms numbers of dead are much higher

1:21 Maui seeded day prior with highly flammable chemtrail material

1:02 Satellite shows Hurricane Dora was over 500-miles southeast of Maui

3:34 Michael Jaco reads Kathy Forti's eyewitness account

:43 Secretary of Defense Cohen talks about weather weapons (1997)

11 clips, 12:34.


For Successful use of Build-Back-Better Directed Energy Weapon (DEW):

1. Seed the island with high flammable chem-trail material day prior (clip 7)

2. Create tidal wave of air to push clouds out of way for direct energy weapon hit (clip 8)

3. Knock out power (clip 9)

4. Light-up people and property

5. Steal land from locals

governmentlandtheft
