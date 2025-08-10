© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍Is Big Pharma silencing cancer breakthroughs?
Ivermectin-related peer-reviewed research is uncovering what Big Pharma REFUSES to acknowledge: Ivermectin shows powerful anti-cancer effects, Dr. William Makis, MD. radiologist, oncologist, cancer researcher has revealed in an interview shared online.
📈 Some studies show that the drug triggers up to 83% cancer cell death, shuts down tumor blood supply, and kills 85% of cancer stem cells.
In one documented case, an 11-year-old leukemia patient saw 90% of cancer cells wiped out in just one week on ivermectin.
It also boosts the effect of chemo drugs by up to 300%, and even reverses chemo resistance – with minimal side effects.
While Big Pharma sells treatments for $100,000 a year, this safe, affordable option is being kept in the shadows.