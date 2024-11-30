BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

9/11 Stories - Tim Brown [2021]
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 6 months ago

FDNY member who was re-assigned to the Mayor's Office of Emergency Management @ WTC 7. Tim is one of the few who was outside but right under Tower 2 when it started to collapse and survived. This is his story.


-------


"We're trained as firefighters: you can never outrun a building collapse - it moves too fast and it will catch you. So i knew our only chance was to get protection over our heads... so i ran back to the doors of Marriott hotel.... i hit the floor, i knew that my only chance at survival - from experience - was to get a vertical column and hold on to it. We had found people, over the years, who survived building collapses were near the vertical column because that's the strongest part of a building..." - Tim

Keywords
911wtctim brown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy