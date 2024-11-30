9/11 Stories - Tim Brown [2021]

FDNY member who was re-assigned to the Mayor's Office of Emergency Management @ WTC 7. Tim is one of the few who was outside but right under Tower 2 when it started to collapse and survived. This is his story.





"We're trained as firefighters: you can never outrun a building collapse - it moves too fast and it will catch you. So i knew our only chance was to get protection over our heads... so i ran back to the doors of Marriott hotel.... i hit the floor, i knew that my only chance at survival - from experience - was to get a vertical column and hold on to it. We had found people, over the years, who survived building collapses were near the vertical column because that's the strongest part of a building..." - Tim

