AFRICA Part 1 - Continent Of Origin?

AFRICA - a film project about this wonderful and unique continent.
AFRICA - a place where you‘ll find an abundance of wildlife and magnificent nature.
AFRICA - is a documentary that was filmed in the last few years with extensive travels in 9 African countries.
EPISODE ONE is the amazing life-conversion-story of Walter Veith, packed with a huge amount of nature scenes during the production time.
AFRICA - is filled with the finest film scenes by Henry Stober, shot in unique situations throughout this continent and have resulted in a work of art that gets under your skin. Discover the breath-taking variety of life in the sea, the air and on land in all its beauty.
This production makes a clear case for the premise that mankind is not the result of coincidence, but bears the unmistakable signature of a loving Creator.
AFRICA - is a documentary that is packed with amazing orchestral soundtracks that uplifts your mind to Him who Created Heaven and Earth.
