On OAN: How many deaths have actually occurred?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
200 views • 04/04/2024

OAN News Anchor: One of the concerns raised by the lawmakers is how to get the dosage right. This isn't about dosage, Doctor, this poison needs to be banned entirely, doesn't it?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Absolutely! Dosage? Right? For killing quick enough or slow enough, the dosage right. I mean, we didn't have the dosage right, with the hundreds of 1000s of excess deaths in the explosion of cancer and chronic disease and neuro immune disease. Oh, we don't have the dosage right, we didn't kill them fast enough! This is disgusting! It's not about dose. It's about our food supply.

OAN News Anchor: This report shows that as of January 2024, it's 29,502 deaths. Is this anywhere close to being accurate?

Dr Judy Mikovits: I think it's 1%. And we know that from the 30 years since 1986: 1% of the reported VAERS injuries are being reported. Yeah, this is millions!

Watch on One America News network: https://www.oann.com/video/in-focus-video/injecting-lethal-bioweapon-into-food-supply/

