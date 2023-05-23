How Robotics are Redefining the Cannabis Industry

Possible Topics of Conversation:*How AI, automation, computer vision, and robotics are impacting production and manufacturing scalability and profitability in the cannabis space

*Future use cases for robots, automation, and AI in the cannabis industry

*The science behind infused pre-rolls

*The impact of The Fourth Industrial Revolution on the cannabis industry

*How AI will impact the cannabis industry's workforce





Sorting Robotics is the premier industrial automation technology company for the cannabis industry that specializes in robotics, computer vision, and AI technologies.





Nohtal Partansky is the Founder and CEO of Sorting Robotics. He is a serial entrepreneur and former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer. At NASA he worked on an instrument that produced oxygen from the Martian atmosphere.





Nohtal Partansky, Founder and CEO of Sorting Robotics

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nohtal/





Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com