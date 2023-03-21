BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inquiries & Simplicities About The Ego | One Great Work Warriors Table
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 03/21/2023

We are looking to rather get the facts straight on the concept of ego, especially in light of the new age notions and mainstream interpretations leaning on the shadow side of the self and all it's selfishness.. I'm not going to reiterate things spoken in this great conversation, but I'll encourage anyone to inquire about these things within yourself.. bring the discussion to your inner mind and open the dialogue to your self talk and examine it, observe objectively, introspectively, reflectively, etc... or not, haha @chrisjantzenendevil5808 hosting a roundtable of gentlemen here to speak upon what is is to be a man and live like one beyond the stereotypes and toxic personalities and such.. @brandonspencer0093 @CryptRicksIveBeenThinking , Jim Adams @jimadams107 and Jerry Tappan @heavyconscience4461 intro/outro music & visulaz mixed by  @AwakenYaMind .. Outro is from Joe Murray, who has a cool website: https://freedomforall.online/ As if there's not enough to check out already, my series I'm doing with  @lesliepowers3487  is doing really well with some great conversations aiming to bridge gaps among the polarities between people  @dissolvingthedivide  PEACE linktree.com/derekbartolacelli

Keywords
shadowegoconsciousidunconsciousidentificationtrue selffalse self
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy