What If 100 billion People Inhabit Earth?

From fantasy to reality – just one step away! Even now, there are almost no impossible challenges before humanity. We have everything we need to solve any local or global problem. In this video, you will discover genuinely useful inventions that will propel our civilization to an unprecedented level of development very soon!





🔹️ How do vertical farms work?

🔹️ The principle behind devices extracting water from the air. What is needed to turn a desert into a blooming garden?

🔹️ What is Fuel-Free Generator (FFG)? What types of FFGs exist?





Generating energy without using fuel is possible! Amazing developments by modern scientists in the field of free energy.

🔹️ What opportunities arise for humanity in the Creative Society with the increase in the planet's population?

❓️ What hinders us from overcoming issues like hunger or cleaning the ocean to its pristine state?





📢 On December 2, 2023, at the International Online Forum "Global Crisis. The Responsibility," the ways out of the current impasse, in which all of humanity finds itself today, were revealed!





⚠️ You can watch the uncensored forum on the "Creative Society" channel on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/CreativeSociety





▶️ International online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out", April 22, 2023





▶️ ️International online conference "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024", October 7, 2023





⏩ "It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate"





⏩ "We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2"





