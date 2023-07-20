Belarusian Special Forces, together with Wagner Group fighters, continue joint training sessions.

Throughout the week, units of special operations forces are collaborating with representatives from the Wagner Group to conduct tactical exercises at the "Brestsky" training ground.

➡️Given the complex geopolitical situation, the real combat experience possessed by the Wagner Group offers an opportunity to further develop the Belarusian Army's training program, focusing on modernization, equipment upgrades, and the swift integration of contemporary military conflict expertise.

ℹ️All decisions made by the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are aimed at enhancing the coordination and preparedness of military units in the interests of safeguarding the military security of the Belarusian state.





Via: @RVvoenkor

