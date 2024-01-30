Massive explosion of Sudden deaths to to Vaccine injurious !

Join us live Every Saturday 5 Pm pacific time on Mike in the Night!

In this discussion between Mike Martins and Lucy of Syracuse, the key points and topics covered include:





Introduction:





Lucy is introduced as someone who has been working on the substack with Mark Crisen Miller.

Leave of Absence:





Lucy took a leave of absence and returned two weeks ago.

Expresses sadness about the deaths of young people in Canada.

Questions why there is not more public outcry or awareness about these deaths.

Recording Obituaries:





Lucy shares her experience of recording obituaries, particularly focusing on those under 50.

Describes challenges in collecting accurate information, especially for cases where the cause of death is not reported.

Data Analysis:





Lucy mentions going through thousands of obituaries in New Brunswick and Ontario, highlighting a significant number of deaths.

Expresses concern over the increasing number of deaths, especially among the younger population.

Challenges in Reporting:





Discusses challenges in reporting deaths accurately, especially when causes are not explicitly stated.

Talks about the responsibility of ensuring accurate information and not making assumptions.

Lack of Public Awareness:





Mike and Lucy express frustration about the relatively low viewership and public awareness of the issues they discuss.

They discuss the difficulty of getting their message across and the lack of support.

Vaccine-related Concerns:





Reference to warnings about vaccines and the adverse effects, with regrets about not having enough backing.

People reaching out to Lucy to apologize for doubting her warnings about vaccines.

Euthanasia and Organ Harvesting:





Lucy brings up the topic of euthanasia and how it's surpassing other nations in Canada.

Discusses the organ harvesting of patients who underwent euthanasia.

Chinese Influence:





Raises concerns about Chinese influence, including figures like Christine Elliott and her role at the Fasken law firm.

Highlights the dominance of Chinese partners and associates in major law firms.

Predictions and Warnings:





References to Mike's past predictions, including warnings about vaccine mandates and forced vaccinations.

SOS Messages:





Discusses SOS messages sent out for help and awareness regarding euthanization and government-sanctioned murder.

Government Control and CCP Takeover:





The discussion touches on the control exerted by the government, including predictions of a CCP takeover in Canada.

Challenges on Social Media:





Lucy mentions challenges with using platforms like Odyssey and difficulties in commenting due to changing rules.

Closing Remarks:





Lucy expresses gratitude for the opportunity to share information and updates.

Plans to update in the future and continue raising awareness.

Overall, the discussion revolves around concerns related to increasing deaths, vaccine-related issues, euthanasia, Chinese influence, and the challenges of spreading awareness through various platforms.





