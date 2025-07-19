Chinese firm touts ‘self-recharging’ humanoid robot - Humans no longer needed?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humans no longer needed? Chinese firm touts ‘self-recharging’ humanoid robot
🔶 Walker S2, a new robot designed by China-based UBTech Robotics, apparently needs no help when its battery runs dry.
🔶 In a demo video released this week, the robot can be seen swapping its battery for a new one after deposing the depleted cell into a recharging station.
🔶 This feature, in theory, means that Walker can operate around the clock without human assistance, local media point out.
🔶 Then again, robots do need maintenance and repair from time to time, don’t they?
@Sputnik