We've Run out of Time! Lynette Zang's Urgent Warning for SILVER, GOLD and CBDC!

In my follow-up interview with Lynette Zang, we discuss the impact of the launch of FedNow, the Federal Reserve's Central Bank Digital Currency "plumbing" and the specific effects on silver and gold. We talk about the interbank service or โ€œwholesaleโ€ digital currency and when the โ€œretailโ€ digital currency will arrive. Listen to Lynette and I break down the threat of a CBDC to cash and our freedom. Lynette is an economist, a former investment banker, a chief market analyst, hard-core gold and silver stacker, passionate prepper and featured on Kitco News, Stansberry Research, and other YouTube channels. Watch as we answer the questions on how the spot price of gold and silver will be determined, if precious metals will be priced in CBDC, whether stackers will be able to buy and sell silver and gold, if gold and silver will be made illegal again, if states will be able to stop a retail CBDC, and many more. There is a growing danger that the FED, Treasury, and US government as they systematically destroy physical currency and create digital tyranny. The next economic crisis will usher in new stimulus via a retail CBDC. And a dollar collapse will bring in the financial "reset" the powers-that-be are already planning! Whether it's silver rounds, silver bars, silver coins, or gold coins, Lynette urges people to protect their wealth by stacking physical gold and silver.