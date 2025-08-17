BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NETANYAHU DEPUTY ARRESTED 🔞 IN VEGAS CHILD PREDATOR STING❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
116 views • 4 weeks ago

Credit to Jake Shields: https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1956771100068835818


An Israeli cyber official was reportedly caught in a Las Vegas child exploitation sting, and then quickly released and returned to Israel under diplomatic protection.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger, along with independent journalist James Li, discuss the handling of the case, comparing it to religious and political hypocrisy, and suggest impunity for Israeli officials mirrors broader geopolitical double standards. The conversation detours into critiques of Christian Zionism, U.S.–Israel relations, and propaganda efforts targeting influencers, before turning satirical with jokes about Judeo-Christian “values.”


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2IlU61v7-4

jimmy dorechild predatortom alexandrovichtrafficking sting in vegasescaped to israel
