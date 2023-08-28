BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Preventive Care and Oral Hygiene for Kids: Planting the Seeds of Lifelong Health
Desert Kids Dental
Desert Kids Dental
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 08/28/2023

Prevention is at the heart of pediatric dentistry. It's about nurturing oral health before problems arise, laying the foundation for a lifetime of smiles.


Start Early: The Journey of Baby Teeth


Begin with the first tooth. Even before that, gently wipe your baby's gums after feeding. Baby teeth may be temporary, but they're essential for speech, chewing, and guiding permanent teeth.


Brushing: The Foundation of Oral Hygiene


Introduce brushing as the first tooth arrives. Use an infant toothbrush and gradually increase toothpaste amount. Brush twice daily to make it a part of their routine.


Proper Technique: Guiding Little Brushers


Teach correct technique: angle the brush, use gentle circles, cover all surfaces. Parental assistance is crucial for young children.


Flossing: Reaching Inaccessible Areas.


Flossing is vital too. Introduce it when two teeth touch. Use kid-friendly floss holders for better reach.


Dietary Choices: Fueling Healthy Teeth.


Diet matters. Choose balanced options. Limit sugary snacks and drinks. Fruits and vegetables act like nature's cleaners.


Regular Dental Visits: The Backbone of Preventive Care.


Routine dental visits build familiarity. Comprehensive exams, cleanings, and guidance on oral care are essential.


Fluoride: Enamel's Protector


Fluoride strengthens enamel. Check if additional fluoride is needed based on individual risk.


Sealants: Safeguarding Vulnerable Surfaces.


Sealants protect molars from cavities. They shield grooves and crevices where bacteria can accumulate.


Educating and Empowering: The Parent's Role.


Parents educate too. Teach the significance of oral health, role of dentists, and connection with overall well-being.


Visit - https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/preventive-care-and-oral-hygiene-for-kids


To learn more, visit the link and discover how preventive care nurtures healthy smiles and well-being. The journey begins with knowledge and care.

Keywords
kids dentistoral hygiene kidsbaby teeth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy