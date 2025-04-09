RT News - April 9 2025 6AM GMT

April 9, 2025

rt.com









Trump's tariffs take full effect, as the American president doubles down on his policies and lashes out at critics. However, what Trump is not willing to save money on is the Pentagon defense budget, announcing a record breaking one trillion dollars. Israel urges the US to use a Libyan scenario for Iran to eliminate its nuclear facilities. Tehran though says the notorious disarmament deal that Tripoli was saddled with is not a matter of discussion.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/