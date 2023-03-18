Entire Financial System Is Bankrupt | Bob Moriarty

The entire banking system is bankrupt, says Bob Moriarty. "All banks are at risk." Gold spiked on Friday as investors rushed towards real assets. He discusses how the real problem is the one nobody is talking about yet: the derivative bubble. Derivatives have introduced unprecedented counter-party risk into the system. The solution? "You cannot have an honest economy without honest money."





Moriarty's Amazon author page: https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Moriarty/e/B01A9I4TJU

321 Gold: http://www.321gold.com

321 Energy: http://321energy.com





Yellen testimony: https://www.reddit.com/r/Wallstreetsilver/comments/11teb56/if_you_havent_seen_this_yet_you_need_to/





BUY SILVER & GOLD and support this channel! Personal service, competitive pricing, and over three-decades in business.

CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)

or email your name and phone number to [email protected]





The In-Person Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing is returning to Boca Raton, FL this coming July 23-27, 2023!

Don't miss this opportunity to meet the most trusted collection of speakers and exhibitor companies worthy of your investment consideration on the planet!

Click HERE to register to be onsite, or to purchase the livestream!

https://opptravel.zohobackstage.com/TheRuleSymposiumonNaturalResourceInvesting2023#/?affl=DunagunKaiser





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Banking system

14:30 FDIC

22:15 Credit Suisse

23:30 Bond losses

25:00 Bank takeover?

27:20 Preparedness

30:15 Moriarty's flying adventure

31:40 Moriarty's books

32:39 Miles Franklin

_____________________________

Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com

_____________________________

Social Media links

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance

Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3gYtU8Q

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser

_____________________________

Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.

The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.

All Rights Reserved.