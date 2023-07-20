Banking Insider Warns CBDCs Will Be Implanted Chips | Greg Reese

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Claims our only hope is to build our own banking system
https://gregreese.substack.com
The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called, “Blueprint for the future monetary system: improving the old, enabling the new.” This report proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency. And calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used. So that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the central bank.
Mirrored - Greg Reese