Pets in Love





Apr 4, 2024





I Still Want to Live! Tearful Ending of Poor Dog Trusting an Inhumane Owner

“Say that this is not me, I deserve something better”





Mika was discovered in the depths of despair.

She almost surrendered to the cold embrace of fate in a corner of a street.

She was in a terrible state, her fragile body bearing the scars of neglect and suffering.

No one cared, no one helped, and the body was weakened and weakened.

However, God didn't turn back to her.

He brought an angel to come.

That was a kind woman, she is a vet.





The woman who found Mika couldn't turn away from the terrible sight before her. The poor pup was a walking testament to neglect – a terrible wound marred her cheek, her body bore the marks of a harsh existence, and her eyes clouded with uncertainty. But amidst the horror, Mika's spirit still wanted to live. That was enough.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-TsWnuxqTI