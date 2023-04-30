© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Justice For The Poor.
Proverbs 29:7 (NIV).
7) The righteous care about justice for the poor,
but the wicked have no such concern.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous address the needs of the poor.
The Wicked despise those useless eaters,
if they even think about them at all.
