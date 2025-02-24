Jeffrey Sachs Speaks at European Parliament, Full Version, incl. Q&A, Feb 19th

Jeffrey Sachs Speaks at European Parliament - FULL Version incl. Q&A

Professor Jeffrey Sachs’ speech in the European Parliament at an event titled “The Geopolitics of Peace”, hosted by former UN Assistant Secretary General and current BSW MEP Michael von der Schulenburg, on February 19, 2025.

If interested in reading the full written transcript:

https://singjupost.com/transcript-jeffrey-sachs-on-the-geopolitics-of-peace-in-the-european-parliament/?singlepage=1

