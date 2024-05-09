Hidden Agendas and Evolutionary Suppression - PostScript Insight with John Petersen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Petersen explores the landscape of societal upheaval and clandestine motives in this May 2nd Insight. Delve into discussions on economic shifts, global cyber threats, and the quest for human evolution amidst a backdrop of uncertainty. Uncover the hidden agenda driving coordinated efforts to suppress human potential and navigate the path to enlightenment.