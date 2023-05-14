Virology is not science - Rima Laibow interviews Christine Massey and Mike Wallach

2023-03-06 Rima Laibow interviews Christine Massey and Mike Wallach

Please visit Christine's website http://FluorideFreePeel.ca , http://TinyURL.com/NoRecordFound , http://TinyURL.com/FFPWhatTheHell --> Look for the Orange DONATE button and please support Christine's vital work generously!

Christine's Substack: https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/

Connect with Christine on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/chris.mass.9440

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084768107639

or Telegram: https://t.me/christinemasseyfois