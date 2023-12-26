Create New Account
🚀 Entrepreneurial Mojo journey: Real Talk, Real Journey, Real Impact! 🌟
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

🔗 https://bit.ly/3FS8cg1

Ever feel like comparing yourself to other entrepreneurs is like wanting to be a pro athlete at 45? 🤔

You might not hit those big leagues, but can you still enjoy the game? Absolutely! 💪 That's the trap I sometimes fall into.

Conferences often spotlight those with the big success stories. But let's talk REAL.

Let's hear from someone on stage sharing genuine experiences, empowering you to make an impact on your life and your family's. 💼

Ready for some real inspiration? Dive into the full episode featuring Karl Backer, the Founder of Improving Sales Performance 🎙️

Click the link in the bio or check the description above. Let's make entrepreneurship relatable and impactful! 🔗

Keywords
entrepreneurialjourneyrealtalkpodcastimpactfulleadershipbusinessempowermentlifechangers

