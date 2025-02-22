Rare heavy snowstorm is sweeping through Istanbul, Turkey - pretty, part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Snowstorm shuts down Turkiye: chaos or cozy charm?
A heavy snowstorm is sweeping through Istanbul, causing flight cancellations and school closures across the city. Despite the disruptions, locals are enjoying the rare and beautiful sight of snow in the normally warm region.
Despite the challenges, locals are delighted by such a rare phenomenon in the region and are making the best of it.