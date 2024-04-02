$10 Million Bribe Paid To Corrupt Judge's Daughter In Trump 'Hush Money' Case By Democrats?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corrupt Judge from Trump's upcoming Stormy Daniels "Hush Money" Case is refusing to step down despite the fact his family's business is receiving over $10 million from democrats, an alleged bribe to him through his daughter.
