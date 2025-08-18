BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP SHREDS 🛹 NEW WHITE HOUSE SKATE PARK [OBVIOUSLY AI]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
173 views • 4 weeks ago

Made with Veo 3 and Hailuo 2 at https://www.basedlabs.ai/ @BasedLabsAI


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk9KZ-RTvTs


Speaking of Trump, people are blaming hi for the extradition of busted Netanyahu aide Tom Alexandrovich to Israel after getting caught in a child trafficking sting in Las Vegas [NETANYAHU DEPUTY ARRESTED 🔞 IN VEGAS CHILD PREDATOR STING❗], but the actual guilty party is Steve Wolfson, the local DA; a gaslighting yid tries to insinuate that the Talmud doesn't say anything about RAPING CHILDREN AT THE AGE OF THREE - scroll to the top to get the full story:


https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1957428848062308397


DON'T SIT IN A PEW, GO DO | 8-18-2025


https://rumble.com/v6xqqq2-coach-dave-live-now.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_upp_a



SPEAKERS | STAY AWAKE AMERICA tour


https://www.stayawakeamerica.com/speakers


Some additional stories:


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/bill-gatelectronic%20tatoos-declares-the-end-of-the-smartphone-era-and-unveils-its-surprising-replacement


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-30/vodafone-found-hidden-backdoors-in-huawei-equipment


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/bill-gatelectronic%20tatoos-declares-the-end-of-the-smartphone-era-and-unveils-its-surprising-replacement/ar-AA1JhArt

aipresident donald john trumpshredwhite house skate parktom alexandrovich caught in child trafficking sting
