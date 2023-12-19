Cairns Flies.

This thing is like those lil bastard flies 🪰 you get up in Cairns..they pop up out of nowhere and stick around where they're not wanted. 🤔





Check out that thing appearing in PNG.





Posted a day and a half ago on NQ Wet Season Pics & Vids

https://www.facebook.com/reel/891242945597205?s=yWDuG2&fs=e&mibextid=Nif5oz





Join Roobs Flyers:





Website - https://roobsflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers





Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer





All Rights Reserved.