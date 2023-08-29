© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Gutter Or NOT To Gutter - That Is The Question For Your House! These 3 Minutes Will Show You MULTIPLE Reasons Why Gutters Are Essential For Property Maintenance
08/29/2023
To Gutter Or NOT To Gutter - That Is The Question For Your House! You'll Learn More About Gutters in These 3 Minutes Than You Ever Did Before
CHRIS BERGER is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com
Chris is also a Home Masonry Expert with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.
Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!
Contact Chris at: [email protected] https://bergerpoints.com
