POP STAR 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

CELINE DION. I hope she makes a full recovery. I found her vax promo video on Facebook a couple years ago. Right here: https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?ref=embed_video&v=207163587681975 and here: https://ici.radio-canadaDOTca/nouvelle/1792433/celine-dion-concerts-las-vegas-vaccin This is new video of one of her 8-minute long seizures. Her health problems began about a month or two after she was injected with the poison, in 2021.
See Celine Dion Suffer Intense Seizure in New Documentary - Jun 25, 2024 Dion put her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome on full dispay in her new documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'