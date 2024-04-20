LAS GUERRAS MUNDIALES DE LA NOBLEZA - Parte #1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título original: "The Nobility World Wars".
Del canal: Giureh - G.I.U.R.E.H. en Youtube, del 31-Ago-2021.
Autor: Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross. (Sdf. = Sin Domicilio Fijo en Francés).
Traducido y subtitulado por: GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH.
Encuentra a "GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH" en:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram.
NOMBRE DEL CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol