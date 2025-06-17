Israeli Air Force strikes on Shahed-136 kamikaze drone launchers and vehicles with crews.

Israel: The Haifa refinery reports that, following Iranian missile attacks, its power plant supplying steam and electricity has been significantly damaged, along with other facilities. All refinery operations and related companies have been shut down.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed the deaths of six IRGC Aerospace Force generals in an Israeli airstrike on the first day.





▪️Second Brigadier General Morteza Tayeb Masoud .

▪️Major General Mahmoud Baqeri .

▪️Brigadier General Mohammad Baqir Taherpour .

▪️Commander of the Air Defense Forces, Brigadier General Davud Sheikhyan .

▪️Chief of Intelligence Brigadier General Khosrow Hassani (a report about him was published earlier).

▪️Brigadier General Mansour Safarpour .