Why voters still feel shaky about the economy despite the data

Voters in states like Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin give relatively high marks for their state's economy in new polling, yet a majority of swing state voters think the U.S. economy is doing not so good or poorly. The Morning Joe panel discusses the disconnect between feelings and facts around the economy.
